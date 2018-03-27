Transport operator Stagecoach maintained its full year earnings per share forecasts as rail revenues grew while those in bus operations fell. Bus services in London took a big hit from the recent snow storms, Stagecoach said, with revenues down 4.3% in the 44 weeks to March 3. Regional bus revenue fell 0.1% on a like-for-like basis, also impacted by the weather known as 'the beast from the East'. "The reported like-for-like revenue growth has been suppressed in recent weeks by the widespread ...

