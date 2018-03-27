United Utilities said it was trading in line with management expectations for the year to the end of March. Underlying operating profit will be moderately higher than the year before after spending on infrastructure renewals rose slightly in the second half, the water company said in a trading statement. Revenue will rise slightly as higher charges allowed by the regulator are partly offset by the accounting effect of a business retail joint venture. Higher inflation has increased the rate on ...

