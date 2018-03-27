VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Dividend Declaration

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)

LEI: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

Dividend Declaration

27 March 2018

Interim Dividend

The Board is pleased to announce the payment of a dividend of 5.5 US cents per share, payable to shareholders on or around 27 April 2018.

Currency of Payment

The dividend will be paid in Pounds sterling to shareholders with registered addresses in the UK or Channel Islands and US dollars to shareholders with registered addresses elsewhere.

Shareholders with addresses in the UK or Channel Islands who wish to receive their dividends in US dollars and shareholders elsewhere who wish to receive their dividends in Pounds sterling may elect to do so by completing and returning a form to the Company's Registrar, Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Ltd, at the address below. The form is available from the Registrar. In order to be valid, forms must be received by the Registrar no later than close of business on 11 April 2018.

The exchange rate for determining the dividend amount in Pounds sterling will be confirmed by way of an announcement by the Company on or around 25 April 2018.

Timetable

The record date for dividends will be Friday 6 April 2018. The shares will trade ex-dividend from Thursday 5 April 2018.

Dividends will be paid on or around 27 April 2018.

Enquiries:

Jonathan Luu / Joel Weiden

VinaCapital Investment Management Limited

Investor Relations / Communications

+84 28 3821 9930

jonathan.luu@vinacapital.com / joel.weiden@vinacapital.com

Edward Gascoigne-Pees

Camarco (Public Relations, London)

+44 20 3757 4980

ed.gascoigne-pees@camarco.co.uk

David Benda / Hugh Jonathan

Numis Securities Limited, Broker

+44 20 7260 1000

funds@numis.com

Franczeska Hanford / Andy Dovey

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary

+44 1481 745001

fk26@ntrs.com / ad317@ntrs.com

Stephen Westwood

+44 7533 178381