

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK) announced it has agreed a new syndicated credit line with improved conditions with its banking group. The credit line comes with a higher total of 320 million euros, and a term that runs till March 2023. The broad-based banking consortium behind the credit facility comprises the six main lenders Bank of China, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and LBBW. Completing the consortium are DZ Bank, IKB, NIBC, and Saar LB.



Heidelberger said the new credit line also gives the company more flexibility to pay off a proportion of the existing 8% bond due in 2022 ahead of time and under more advantageous conditions. Heidelberg is planning to reduce its financing interest by close to half to around 20 million euros in the medium term.



