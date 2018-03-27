Former Managing Director of Intel Capital and CEO brings operational and investment experience to support strong growth of C5 Capital and ITC Secure

C5, the specialist investment firm focused on cyber security, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, has announced the addition of William Kilmer as a managing partner to C5 Capital's team as well as his appointment as the new Executive Chairman of C5 portfolio company ITC Secure("ITC Secure"), the UK based provider of managed cyber security and advisory services.

William Kilmer will be replacing Andre Pienaar as Executive Chairman of ITC. Pienaar temporarily held the role of chairman following the passing of previous Chairman Sir Richard Paniguian and will retain the role of Chairman of C5 Capital's pan-European Haven Group. William will also be serving on the boards of Haven and C5 Capital, as well as C5 Holdings. He brings with him a wealth of experience as a C-level executive, advisor, and investor in the high-tech industry. William has successfully worked with companies from early to late stage and through exit, recording positive financial returns.

A former Managing Director of Intel Capital, William has invested in numerous companies in the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. He formerly managed the security investment strategy for Intel Capital and invested in notable security companies which were acquired by McAfee and Check Point Security, among others. He has also served as the Chairman and CEO of several companies, including PublicEngines, a data and analytics startup acquired by Motorola Corporation. William was also Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of M86 Security, where he was instrumental in the company's growth, and orchestrated the rollup and integration of four security companies and orchestrated the acquisition of M86 by Trustwave Corporation.

Andre Pienaar, Founder, C5, said"The past year has seen extremely exciting growth for both C5 Capital and ITC Secure and 2018 promises to continue the development of both companies. We're very pleased to be bringing on board a new managing partner of William's stature. William's rare combination of a successful investment track record and proven operational leadership means he is the right person to lead ITC into the next phase of its development and his expertise will be invaluable as C5 Capital continues to seek out exciting new businesses and opportunities throughout Europe."

William Kilmer, Managing Partner, C5 said, "Having spent a significant amount of time working with companies in the cyber security industry, joining C5 represents a great opportunity to share my experience. ITC Secure is a very exciting company, which has recently bolstered its offer with some high-level acquisitions. I'm really looking forward to working closely with its stellar board and senior management to take them to the next level."

William joined C5 and assumed full duties at ITC and C5 in March 2018.

--ENDS--

About C5 Capital

C5 Capital Limited ("C5") is a family capital-backed technology investment firm focused on innovating security. C5 is a specialist investor in cyber security, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Headquartered in London, C5 also has offices in Washington, Munich, Luxembourg and Bahrain.

For further information on C5, please visit: www.c5capital.com

For further information on Andre Pienaar, please visit: www.andrepienaar.info/

About ITC

ITC Secure provides cyber threat advisory and managed security services to midsize and large enterprise clients. This includes cyber threat intelligence, insider threat analysis, network and user behaviour, vulnerability assessments and the increasing demands around compliance. With capabilities in on-premises, cloud-based and hybrid security, ITC Secure is first choice for some of the world's biggest and best-known brands. With a leading-edge Security Operations Centre (SOC) in London, ITC delivers advice, control and assurance across customer assets 24x7x365.

https://itcsecure.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005577/en/

Contacts:

Press enquiries for C5:

John Merva and Emily Jones

C5Capital@hudsonsandler.com