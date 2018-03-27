Warner Bros. World' Abu Dhabi Brings Animation Favorites to Life in 'Bedrock' and 'Dynamite Gulch'

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A first look at the high-energy rides, wild experiences and iconic characters in Bedrock and Dynamite Gulch, two of the park's six immersive lands

Warner Bros. World' Abu Dhabi, the world's first-ever Warner Bros. branded indoor theme park set to open on Yas Island this summer, has revealed exciting details on Bedrock and Dynamite Gulch, which are inspired by animated characters from Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera such as Marvin The Martian, Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote, Fred Flintstone and George Jetson, just to name a few.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/82972241-warner-bros-world-bedrock-dynamite-gulch/

Guests of all ages can discover the wonderfully wacky side of Warner Bros. Animation, on the action-packed streets of Dynamite Gulch, which is adjacent to the prehistoric suburbia of Bedrock. Featuring immersive experiences and scenic backdrops, these lands are home to four high-energy rides and attractions, two authentically themed restaurants and two memorabilia shops - all inspired by famed characters and stories straight out of cartoons like The Flintstones and The Jetsons.

Mark Gsellman, Park General Manager, stated: "We're incredibly delighted to bring iconic animated characters to life through none other than the park's very own Bedrock and Dynamite Gulch. The characters in these lands have fascinated fans of every age for decades, and it will be a dream come true for many of our guests to walk the streets they know and love. From Bedrock's picturesque rocky landscape, featuring towering plants, a landmark river and a waterfall, to Dynamite Gulch's lifelike rustic desert- this section of the park is guaranteed to be a charming, heart-warming and fun-filled retreat for the whole family."

The Yabba-Dabba-Doo begins in Bedrock

This age-old land powered by birds and dinosaurs is home to the lively Fred, Wilma and Pebbles Flintstone, as well as their next-door neighbors Barney, Betty and Bamm-Bamm Rubble. Bedrock also wouldn't be complete without Fred and Barney's best friend The Great Gazoo and everyone's favorite pet dinosaur Dino.

Situated in a stone and timber boathouse, the Bedrock River Tours main offices is where stone posters featuring artfully chiseled images advertise Bedrock's sightseeing opportunities such as The Flintstones Bedrock River Adventure. Tucked away in the natural beauty of Bedrock's Stonetrail Park, passengers will embark on a scenic boat ride through stone-age wetlands, prehistoric neighborhoods and the city's picturesque downtown area. While aboard the eight-passenger boat, guests will enter through boulder-strewn pathways, framed in oversized native palm trees and foliage, and pass by the occasional fountain or statue honoring one of the town's leaders. In addition to the sights and sounds of a day in the life of The Flintstones and The Rubbles, guests will be treated to the town's Centennial Parade and rumor has it there's Snorkasaurus-sized trouble in store when Dino is set loose to run amuck during the big celebration.

When hunger strikes in downtown Bedrock, guests can choose from a variety of prehistoric pickings. For a quick stone-age snack, guests can grab and go at Mammoth Munchies. Alternatively, ravenous park-goers can take a bite out of Bedrock at Bronto Burgers and Ribs, where slabs of ribs and giant-sized Bronto Burgers will be served. With a row of fun and quirky cars parked outside this signature Bedrock restaurant- providing the perfect backdrop for a one-of-a-kind family photo- guests are sure to look back fondly on their unique dining experience. Guests can take home a valuable memento when they visit Bedrock Boutique where they'll find everything the modern stone-age family could need.

The wackiness begins in Dynamite Gulch

Dynamite Gulch is an animated storyland where guests will encounter the famed duo Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote, as well as beloved characters such as Marvin The Martian, Yosemite Sam, and The Jetsons.

Guests can experience Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner's dizzying dash firsthand, when they hop aboard the thrilling Fast and Furry-ous roller coaster. This premier attraction invites passengers to climb onto Wile E. Coyote's latest gadget - the ACME Road Rocket 9000 - for an exciting journey through the desert cactus and chasms, joining Wile E. Coyote on yet another pursuit to catch the Road Runner.

Nearby, The Jetsons Cosmic Orbiter lets guests fly their own futuristic spaceship as they circle a space-age landing pad on a high-energy joyride. Meanwhile, Marvin invites adventure-seekers to take a spin on Marvin The Martian Crater Crashers, which turns a crash-landing crater into the best spot for mini-bumper car fun. Marvin's new recruits will smash the hovering space'pods together to generate enough kinetic energy to power his broken rocket ship back into orbit, giving a whole new meaning to "kaboom!"

Fans of hot tempered Yosemite Sam can visit Yosemite Sam Rootin' Tootin' Gas, a kitschy, Route 66-themed shop filled with all the oddities Yosemite Sam has picked up throughout his travels.

When it debuts this summer, Warner Bros. World' Abu Dhabi will feature a total of 29 state-of-the-art rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment across six fully immersive lands including Metropolis, Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch, and Warner Bros. Plaza. From the action and adrenaline-fueled adventures of DC Entertainment to the wacky and wonderful world of Warner Bros. Animation, Warner Bros. World' will offer captivating and interactive experiences that bring together some of the world's most iconic characters and stories under one roof for the first time in the region.

Stay tuned for more exciting details on the park's six unique lands, as well as details on the grand opening and more.

About Warner Bros. World ' Abu Dhabi:

When it opens on Yas Island this summer, Warner Bros. World' Abu Dhabi will be one of the world's largest indoor theme parks, delivering an unparalleled fan experience. Guests will be transported to six truly immersive lands, including DC's Metropolis and Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch and Warner Bros. Plaza, and enjoy 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment. From the action and adrenaline-fueled adventures of DC Super Heroes to the wacky and wonderful world of Looney Tunes, this captivating and interactive new experience will bring together some of the world's most iconic characters and stories under one roof for the first time in the region including: Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman as well as Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones, among others.

About Warner Bros. Entertainment:

Warner Bros. Entertainment is a global leader in all forms of entertainment and their related businesses across all current and emerging media and platforms. A Time Warner Company, the fully integrated, broad-based studio is home to one of the most successful collections of brands in the world and stands at the forefront of every aspect of the entertainment industry from feature film, television and home entertainment production and worldwide distribution to DVD, digital distribution, animation, comic books, video games, product, and brand licensing, international cinemas and broadcasting.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World' Abu Dhabi (opening 2018). With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

Website:www.wbworld.com

THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements © & ' Hanna-Barbera., THE JETSONS and all related characters and elements © & ' Hanna-Barbera., LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & ' Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., WARNER BROS. WORLD, WB SHIELD © & ' WBEI. (s18)

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/658472/Fast_and_Furry_ous.jpg )



Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/82972241-warner-bros-world-bedrock-dynamite-gulch/



