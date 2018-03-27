InteRNA Technologies announced today that the company will present a poster on its lead microRNA development candidate INT-1B3 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, to be held in Chicago, IL, on April 14-18, 2018. The proof-of-concept data highlight INT-1B3's unique ability to target multiple hallmarks of cancer as a single agent, demonstrating immune system activation, tumor regression and pronounced long term immunity. InteRNA will announce the complete results through a press release following the presentation.

Poster Information:

Title: Pharmacologic profile of INT-1B3: a novel synthetic microRNA 193a-3p mimic for therapeutic intervention in Oncology (Abstract #4405)

Presenters: Drs. Sanaz Yahyanejad (Senior Research Scientist) and Michel Janicot (Chief Development Officer)

Session Name: Molecular and Cellular Biology Genetics MicroRNA Therapeutics

Date Time: Tuesday, April 17, 2018; 1:00 pm -5:00 pm Central Standard Time

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 19, Poster Board Number:6

Link to AACR Conference Abstract:

http://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/4562/presentation/5896

About InteRNA Technologies

InteRNA is developing potent microRNA drug candidates designed to mount a coordinated anti-cancer attack by engaging multiple signal transduction targets simultaneously. The company's focused anti-cancer pipeline has demonstrated proof-of-concept in key in vivo models showing effective target engagement and strong anti-tumor response. Lead candidate INT-1B3 induces immune system activation, tumor regression and pronounced long-term immunity by targeting the adenosine-dependent signaling pathways as well as key targets involved in tumor cell proliferation and survival, and cell-cycle modulation. Founded by Aglaia Oncology Fund, the company aims to harness its expertise in RNA delivery technologies and manufacturing to bring microRNA therapeutics to cancer patients.

