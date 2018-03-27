United Kingdom aims to cement 5G global leadership by bringing together key industry experts within the 5G Ecosystem

Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven softwaretoday announced that Catherine Michel, Chief Technology Officer for Sigma Systems, has been appointed to the Advisory Board for UK5G, the new innovation network for 5G as announced at BT Tower yesterday in London.

The UK5G Innovation Network has been set up to ensure that the UK is at the forefront of global 5G development. Using its strong national and international links, the Network will bring together industry experts including technology providers, operators, investors, regulators and industry partners within the 5G ecosystem.

Bob Driver, CEO of Cambridge Wireless (lead partner in the consortium delivering the network) said, "I am delighted to welcome Catherine to the 5G Innovation Network Advisory Board. She has a great technical appreciation of 5G and its broader impact on the digital economy. Catherine was the only woman CTO in the latest GTB Power 1001 which lists the world's 100 most powerful names in the communications sector and she will bring a global perspective to the Advisory Board's work."

Catherine Michel, CTO of Sigma Systems said, "I am honoured to be joining the 5G Advisory Board to help pave the way for future rollout of 5G within the United Kingdom's broader Digital Strategy. Service providers in the UK, are faced with a digital transformation imperative to which they must respond. The UK's roll-out of 5G is a critical process that will impact how service providers will strategically develop their network and operations and manage product innovation to thrive in the new digital economy. I look forward to contributing to the Advisory Board which will provide a vital leadership focus for the UK 5G ecosystem."

The UK Government is supporting the development of 5G and is providing significant funding through 5G Testbeds and a Trials Programme sponsored by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). The Network is being led by a consortium of delivery partners that consist of Cambridge Wireless (lead partner), Knowledge Transfer Network (KTN) and TM Forum.

The UK 5G Innovation Network will operate autonomously from Government and at its heart will be an independent Advisory Board, which will inform and review its operations, provide a leadership focus for the UK 5G ecosystem, and advice to Government as it further develops its 5G policy and programmes.

