Columbus Launches Software-as-a-Service eCommerce Solution for B2B and B2C Organisations

NOTTINGHAM, England, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

At a glance:

O rganisations can now quickly deploy a new eCommerce site in just a few weeks using pre-built templates

C loud-based e C ommerce solution integrates out of the box with Microsoft Dynamics 365 to seamlessly bring together eCommerce and ERP

C ustomers can search for stock and place orders via PC, tablet or smartphone under existing company contractual agreements - ideal for organisations with a B2B presence

Built-in B2C functionality allows organisations to focus on cultivating B2B or B2C business growth

Columbus, the global digital business services provider, has announced the launch of a new Software-as-a-Service eCommerce platform for B2B and B2C organisations. Columbus eCommerce integrates with existing Microsoft Dynamics 365 enterprise software to enable businesses of all sizes with retail distribution networks to quickly set up a dynamic and mobile-enabled online marketplace. The solution's pre-built B2C functionality allows B2B businesses to extend their current operations to cater for B2C customers.

The eCommerce web solution, delivered via the Microsoft Azure cloud, is fully integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365. As a result, it can be fully configured and deployed in weeks without disruption to ongoing business operations or extra hardware requirements. The dynamic solution significantly reduces the time and effort required to set up and manage an eCommerce platform and allows business customers to search for stock, place orders via a PC, tablet or smartphone and access the correct product and pricing data based on individual contractual agreements.

For organisations which sell partially or exclusively to individual consumers, Columbus eCommerce also supports the fast implementation of a consumer-oriented online store. The solution can be scaled as capacity and customer-base grows, with new B2B and B2C capabilities easily deployed through simplified plug-in technology to support changing business needs. It is available for a single, fixed monthly fee, covering software, services and infrastructure.

Mary Hunter, Managing Director at Columbus UK

"Decision-makers in B2B retail are often faced with a customer base that spans organisations of multiple sizes, each with different pricing models and purchasing power. With B2B retail slightly behind the digital curve of B2C, those decision-makers are having to deal with aging processes such as selling via phone, email, legacy websites and even over-the-counter sales. The in-house Columbus team has drawn on their 100-plus years of experience to bring eCommerce and ERP under one roof, helping businesses embrace digital disruption, streamline their sales process and ultimately drive revenue."

Mark Bennigsen, Service Delivery Director at Columbus UK

"The eCommerce solution combines rich B2B functionalities such as integration to data analytics with a customer-focused design that's ideal for B2C too. It's easy to deploy, integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and, due to its plug-in-based architecture, takes almost half the time usually required to implement and customise an eCommerce site. Columbus eCommerce meets the demand for affordable, friction-free deployment of a modern web presence."

About Columbus

Columbus is an international IT services company serving customers worldwide. We are experts in developing and providing digital business applications that help our customers in the digital transformation of their business. We are specialist within the industries retail, distribution, food and manufacturing. We've proved this through more than 28 years of experience with more than 8,000 successful business cases. Columbus has offices and partners all around the world.

http://www.columbusglobal.com