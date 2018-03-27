UK Colocation Company IP House Opens For Business at New London Data Centre

LONDON, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New entrant to the UK market launches first site with five accreditations focused on delivering secure, resilient and cost-effective, enterprise colocation data centre services, fueled by industry-leading customer service

IP House, a UK supplier of high-performance colocation data centre services, has today announced the opening of its new London facility.

The data centre is built to Tier III standards on the Edge of the cities financial district and contains 14,000sq ft. of premium, low-latency White Space, with the capacity for 512 racks across two technical data suites. Both 'in the postcode, but off the island', IP House has direct links to local public transport destinations, including London Bridge, Canary Wharf and Canning Town. This makes it a prime location for companies operating in, or near to London Docklands.

"From the design stages through to the deployment of the first pod, our focus has always been built around three core and customer-centered principles," said Vinny Vaghani, Operations & Commercial Manager, IP House. "The first was to partner with industry-leading vendors, which ensures we deploy the most reliable and innovative technology solutions throughout the facility. The second was to gain accreditations that would reflect our commitments to uptime, security, resiliency and continual improvement. The third was to develop a reputation for industry-leading customer service, which is something all of the founding members are extremely passionate about."

The facility is both Cloud and Carrier-neutral, with superfast connectivity to the London Internet Exchange (LINX) and multiple Cloud Platforms. IP House utilise a category 6 backbone cabling infrastructure to deliver support for high-speed networks ranging from 10Gb/sec to 100Gb/sec, making it the perfect high-performance solution for customers dependent on connections to business-critical applications and data hosted within the facility.

As a colocation provider, IP House has to adhere to the highest standards of uptime , security and resiliency. As such, the facility contains industry-leading infrastructure solutions from a number of key Partners, which include but are not limited to, Schneider Electric's Symmetra UPS, deployed in an N+1 configuration with 4x 500kVA to deliver rapidly scalable and resilient power options; Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure IT, DMaaS platform for 24/7 advanced monitoring and data-driven insights; and HellermannTyton's RapidNet, pre-terminated cabling system, which reduces customer installation times by up to 95%, with minimal on-site testing.

To ensure compliance with industry regulations and mitigate risk for end-users, IP House have also sought widely-recognised accreditations, which include:

EN50600 - Used to certify that the facility meets the requirements of a concurrently maintainable data centre, using a four-level rating to describe the resilience and redundancy level of the site.

ISO 27001 - For information security management systems. This helps organisations to manage the security of data assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details or information entrusted by third parties.

ISO 9001 - For quality management. This family of standards provides both guidance and tools for companies who want to ensure that their products and services consistently meet customer's requirements, and that quality is continually improved.

ISO 50001 - For energy management. This helps organisations to save money as well as helping to conserve resources and tackle climate change.

ISO 14001 - For Environmental management. This family of standards provides practical tools for companies looking to manage their environmental responsibilities.

"IP House are committed to providing customers with a secure, competitive and resilient colocation service, that safeguards them against downtime," said Sean Hilliar, Data Centre Manager, IP House. "Our customers can be assured that we are focused on both innovation and continual improvement. These are the values on which our brand has been built and will be our differentiators in a market where space is currently low and Capacity is in high demand."

For more information, or to book a visit to IP Houses London facility please click here or contact enquiries@ip-house.co.uk

