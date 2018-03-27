

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, the European Commission is set to issue Eurozone economic sentiment survey results. The economic confidence index is seen at 113.3 in March versus 114.1 in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro retreated from early highs against the greenback and the yen, it rose against the pound. Against the franc, it held steady.



The euro was worth 131.23 against the yen, 1.1764 against the franc, 0.8780 against the pound and 1.2431 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



