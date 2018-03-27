

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks joined a global rally on Tuesday amid signs that the U.S. and China are willing to negotiate trade-related issues and avert a potential trade war.



The benchmark DAX was up as much as 174 points or 1.49 percent at 11,962 in opening deals after declining 0.8 percent on Monday.



Apartment owner Vonovia advanced 1.2 percent. The company said that it has successfully completed the debt financing and settlement of the shares and convertible bonds tendered during the initial acceptance period of the BUWOG tender offer that had ended on March 12, 2018.



Wind turbines maker Nordex jumped more than 5 percent after saying it is 'well prepared' to face a challenging 2018.



Heidelberger Druckmaschinen gained 1.4 percent. The precision mechanical engineering firm has agreed a new syndicated credit line with improved conditions with its banking group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX