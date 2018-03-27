AIM-quoted deep cleaning and decontamination business React saw annual losses widen as consolidation within the industry and budget constraints at much of its public sector customer base pressured margins. Pre-tax losses widened 51.72% to £440,000, despite React successfully boosting revenues by 8.8% to £2.6m. Losses per share widened to 0.14p each from the 0.05p posted twelve months before. React referred to the year as being one of "significant change and challenge", highlighting a squeeze ...

