Melrose Industries has written to the government setting out commitments in a final push to win approval for its hostile bid for GKN. With shareholders due to vote on its £8.1bn offer by 29 March, the turnaround company sought to convince Business Secretary Greg Clark that it was committed to supporting Britain's industrial base. GKN has accused Melrose of being an unsuitable owner with a short-term outlook at odds with the long-term commitment required by GKN's business and customers. The ...

