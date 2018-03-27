Escondido, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2018) - MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (OTC Pink: MCOA) ("MCOA" or the "Company"), an innovative hemp and cannabis company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Eddy Pham & Company (EPCO) to provide retail marketing and advertising services for its hempSMART branded products.

Eddy Pham & Company is a direct to consumer full-service marketing company that will provide MCOA's hempSMART product line with a fully integrated, multi-channel transactional marketing campaign focused on digital advertising, infographics, content marketing, customer incentives and acquisition, a broad social media presence as well as search engine marketing and optimization that includes comprehensive research and analytics. EPCO will also be providing outsourced customer service and fulfillment services for hempSMART orders made through their campaign.

Since 1993, EPCO's CEO, Mr. Eddy Pham has had a long and successful career managing transactional marketing campaigns. Mr. Pham has been involved in the product development, manufacturing, distribution, and campaign marketing of a number of the well-known product lines on the market. With the experience gathered from managing the manufacturing for over 160 products, EPCO is poised to help the hempSMART family of products be successful from building brand equity to overall increased sales. EPCO will utilize its partnerships within the transactional industries to help bring hempSMART to consumers who are looking for all natural, hemp-derived, full spectrum CBD and other future cannabinoid (CBC, CBG, CBN) based proprietary formulated products that are in development.

CEO Donald Steinberg, stated, "MCOA is honored to have EPCO on as a marketing partner for our hempSMART product line. The impressive marketing strategy that EPCO will be implementing with our products will help secure hempSMART as one of the leading hemp-based cannabinoid companies in North America."

Eddy Pham states, "In over two decades of product development and transactional marketing, I can say that hempSMART produces quality products that truly work. I personally have not been this excited in a long time to work on a product line that can truly bring relief to its users."

About Our hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.

About Eddy Pham & Company

Eddy Pham & Company is a direct to consumer full service company that focuses on transactional marketing, product development, distribution, and operational campaign management. EPCO has branded and launched over 160 recognized and successful brands over the last 25 years. The company offers a collection of end to end services spanning various media verticals focusing on revenue enhancement.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

