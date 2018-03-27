ipan group achieves ISO 27001 certification

MUNICH, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --ipan group, one of the leading providers of IP management services and software announced today that it has achieved ISO 27001 certification, the leading international standard for measuring information security management systems.

The ISO 27001 is a global standardized certification - developed by the International Organization for Standardization - for the ability of effectively managing risks of the security of companies' confidential information. ipan group guarantees efficient management and protection of sensitive corporate information and data against potential threats. The ISO 27001 also encompasses people, process and IT systems.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Jens Luetcke, CEO ipan group, said, "We are very proud to announce that we have achieved the ISO 27001 certification. In today's fast-moving and evolving world of professional and managed services, ipan group realizes its responsibility to provide best-in-class services to its clients. This certification gives our clients peace of mind that their data is well managed and well protected. It also strongly confirms confidence in the security management of ipan group."

About ipan group

ipan group (Intellectual Property Associates Network), is a leading provider of IP management services and software, supporting the largest IP owners around the globe. Founded in 2004, ipan is a strategic alliance of renowned IP experts committed to providing clients a level of quality, transparency and cost savings not available through any other source in the IP market. In 2016, ipan became ipan group with the acquisition of IPMS provider Unycom, followed by IPSS in early 2017. In late 2017, ipan group announced it had acquired a significant minority stake in US-based IPfolio, the provider of next-generation IP management software.

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, with offices in Austria, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the United States, the company's disruptive approach to optimizing process and cost has made it the solution of choice for the largest IP owners and one of the world's fastest growing IP service and software companies.

