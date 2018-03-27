Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Size Worth $65.1 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalgastrointestinal therapeutics marketsize is expected to reach USD 65.1 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing geriatric population prone to gastrointestinal indications is one of the key factors anticipated to contribute to market growth. According to a report by WHO, colon cancer caused nearly 694,000 deaths in 2014.

Growing geriatric population, especially in emerging economies, is expected to drive market growth over the coming years. Furthermore, initiatives undertaken by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to promote cancer screening nationwide is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period. The Division of Cancer Prevention and Control (DCPC) supports National Colorectal Cancer Action Campaign (NCCCP) and provides funds to aid research studies and implement strategies to control colorectal cancer. This increase in initiatives for screening is expected to fuel sales of therapeutics and present lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Based on product type, the branded drugs segment dominated in 2016 owing to high potency drugs such as biologics and proton pump inhibitors. High growth of branded drugs over recent years is a result of positive patient outcomes and synergistic effect of various drugs used in conjunction in the treatment regimen

Generics are expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR owing to their high cost-efficiency and rising number of patent expirations

Ulcerative colitis accounted for the second-largest share in terms of application in 2016 owing to high clinical urgency to curb growing prevalence of ulcerative colitis

The others segment, which includes constipation, nausea, and pancreatic insufficiency, accounted for the largest share by application in 2016. This is a consequence of consistent efforts by government organizations for promoting awareness and enhancing management of these conditions

The Crohn's disease segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the coming years due to presence of extensive pipeline products in later stages of clinical trials

Retail pharmacy accounted for the largest share by way of distribution channel in 2016 owing to high accessibility to retail stores and affordability. Online pharmacies are anticipated to witness lucrative CAGR as they usually offer price discounts on bulk purchases.

Grand View Research has segmented the global gastrointestinal therapeutics market on the basis of type, route of administration, application, distribution channel, and region:

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Branded Aminosalicylates Antacids Enzyme Replacement Therapies Proton Pump Inhibitors Laxatives Antiemetics H2 Antagonists Antidiarrheals Biologics Others Generics

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Oral Intravenous Others

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Ulcerative Colitis Crohn's Disease GERD Others

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



