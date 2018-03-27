

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose sharply on Tuesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its third-biggest point gain ever overnight amid signs that the U.S. and China are willing to negotiate trade-related issues and avert a potential trade war.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 66 points or 1.30 percent at 5,132 in opening deals after losing 0.6 percent the previous day.



Air France KLM rose over 1 percent on winning a $500 million contract from Vietnam Airlines to provide aircraft maintenance services.



Retailer Casino Group jumped 4 percent after signing a distribution deal with Amazon.



