Kindred Group's Nomination Committee Proposals for the Forthcoming AGM

VALLETTA, Malta, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the AGM on 15 May 2018, Kindred Group plc's Nomination Committee proposes re-election of the following Directors:

Kristofer Arwin

Peter Boggsa

Peter Friis

Stefan Lundborg

Anders Ström

The Nomination Committee also proposes election of two new Directors:

Helen Barnekow

Gunnel Duveblad

Hélene Barnekow, born 1964, has been CEO at Telia Sweden since 2015. Helene joined Telia Sweden as Chief Commercial Officer in 2014 and has previously held a number of global marketing & product roles within Dell EMC and SonyEricsson. Since 2013 Hélene is a Member of the Board of GN Store Nord A/S and Member of the Board at Svenskt Näringsliv (Confederation of Swedish Enterprise). Hélene holds a master in International Business from Lund University, and has extensive experience from the mobile and IT business, and was appointed Leader of the Year within Telecoms in 2017.

Gunnel Duveblad, born 1955, has an extensive experience from listed companies both in executive management positions and at Board level. Gunnel has served in Senior Executive positions both at national and international level at IBM for 25 years and is today chairman of the Board of HiQ International AB and Team Olivia Group AB and Board member of Dustin Group AB and SWECO AB to name a few. Gunnel's background is Computer Science at Umeå University.

The Senior Independent Board member Nigel Cooper has notified the Nomination Committee that he will not stand for re-election. Nigel has since his appointment in 2010, made an exceptionally important contribution to the Board and the Audit Committee through his accounting, financial and business expertise,

The Board member Sophia Bendz has also notified the Nomination Committee that she will not stand for re-election. Sofia was appointed 2014 and with her international background she has provided valuable marketing and sales insights to the Board and supported the remuneration committee in its work.

The AGM will take place in Stockholm on 15 May 2018 and the Notice will be published in early April.

For more information:

Evert Carlsson, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, phone +46-70-590-8224

