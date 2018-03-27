PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant - Final Results

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release - March 27, 2018

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant Announces 4.7% Production Increase in 2017

Chelyabinsk, Russia - March, 27, 2018 - Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant (LSE, MICEX-RTS: CHZN), Russia's largest producer of zinc and zinc alloys, is pleased to announce its production results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant (CZP) produced 183,002 tonnes of salable SHG zinc and zinc based alloys in 2017, an increase of 4.7% as compared to 2016 (174,803 tonnes).

CZP's affiliated company, Nova Zinc LLC, operator of Akzhal zinc and lead ore mine in Kazakhstan, produced 36,530 tonnes of zinc in zinc concentrate in 2017 (in 2016 - 36,718 tonnes). Lead in lead concentrate production increased to 4,281 tonnes (vs. 5,677 tonnes in 2016).

CZP's subsidiary, The Brock Metal Company Limited (the leading UK supplier of zinc die-casting alloys) sold 41,461 tonnes of zinc alloys in 2017, an increase by 12.3% as compared to 2016 (36,905 tonnes).

About Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant is the leading Russian zinc and zinc alloys producer. In 2017 the plant produced 183,002 tonnes of salable SHG zinc.

Ordinary shares of CZP are traded on the Moscow exchange MICEX-RTS under ticker CHZN and Global Depository Receipts (GDR) are traded on the London Stock Exchange under ticker CHZN.

