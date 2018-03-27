Angelfish Investments Plc - Update on Loan Repayment

Angelfish Investments Plc ("Angelfish' or "the Company')

Update on Loan Repayment

27 March 2018

The Directors of Angelfish announce the following update in respect of matters connected with the loan previously made to 4 Navitas (Green Energy Solutions) Limited ("4Navitas").

During 2016, the Company loaned GBP497,500 to 4Navitas and simultaneously entered into discussions with 4Navitas regarding a potential joint venture. These discussions were terminated in May 2017 and the loan was repaid in full plus interest thereon. Angelfish has now reached agreement with 4Navitas to receive a substantial contribution towards the professional costs incurred in connection with these aborted discussions.

Andrew Flitcroft, Finance Director, commented: "We are pleased to have reached this agreement which covers a majority of the costs incurred, without the need for further lengthy and costly proceedings.'

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

The directors of the Company take responsibility for this announcement.

About Angelfish Investments plc

The Company's Ordinary Shares and Preference Shares are admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London. The Company has the trading symbol ANGP for its Ordinary Shares and the trading symbol ANGS for its Preference Shares.