

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rallied on Monday amid improved risk appetite after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its third-biggest point gain ever overnight on hopes that a trade war between the U.S. and China is avoidable.



Asian stocks also ended broadly higher following reports that the U.S. and China are willing to negotiate trade-related issues and avert a potential trade war.



Closer home, the benchmark FTSE 100 was up 120 points or 1.76 percent at 7,009 in late opening deals after closing half a percent lower in the previous session.



Pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline jumped more than 5 percent after it agreed to buy Novartis AG's stake in its consumer healthcare joint venture.



Heating and plumbing supplier Ferguson climbed 4.5 percent after announcing a $1 billion special dividend.



Melrose Industries gained 1 percent. The company said that if it acquires GKN, it would ensure that the Aerospace and Driveline divisions retain the rights to the GKN name.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX