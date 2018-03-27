First Quantum's Annual Disclosure Documents Now Available Online

TORONTO, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM")today advised that its 2017 Annual Report and Annual Information Form and its 2018 Notice & Access Document, Combined Notice and Management Information Circular, Proxy Form, Financial Statements Request Form and Voting Instruction Form are now available online athttp://www.first-quantum.com/Investors-Centre/2018-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders-Materials/default.aspx.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

G. Clive Newall

President

For further information visit our website atwww.first-quantum.com.

North American contact: Sharon Loung, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: +1-647-346-3934, Fax: (604) 688-3818, Toll Free: +1-888-688-6577, E-Mail: sharon.loung@fqml.com; United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President, Tel: +44-140-327-3484, Fax: +44-140-327-3494, E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com

