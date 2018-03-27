Cobalt 27 Launches Mandarin Chinese Website - www.cobalt27.cn

TORONTO, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As interest in Cobalt 27 continues to grow globally, it is critical to communicate with our partners, stakeholders and shareholders in an effective and timely manner

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSXV: KBLT) (FRA: 27O), today announced the launch of its Mandarin Chinese website to cater to the growing interest in the company within the Asian markets.

"As our business continues to expand, many of the automakers, OEMs, battery manufacturers and investors who are expressing interest in Cobalt 27, are located in China and the broader Southeast Asia Region. With the launch of our Chinese language website, we hope to further broaden the reach of our audience within the region and globally. We believe our company is becoming of strategic interest to a large group of investors and industry players, and it is important that we communicate with these groups in an effective and timely manner," commented Anthony Milewski, Chairman of Cobalt 27.

The Company's Mandarin Chinese website, targeting internet users in mainland China and beyond, can be viewed at http://www.cobalt27.cn . Cobalt 27's Mandarin Chinese website also builds on the efforts of several of Canada's leading banks, which have launched Mandarin versions of their online brokerage platforms including TD Direct Investing, BMO Discount Brokerage and RBC Direct Investing, to meet the needs of a rapidly growing Mainland China investor base.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a minerals company that offers pure-play exposure to cobalt, an integral element in key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets. The Company owns over 2,982 Mt of physical cobalt and manages a portfolio of seven cobalt royalties. The Company intends to continue investing in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt, while potentially adding to its cobalt physical holdings when opportunities arise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company's control. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Please visit the Company website at http://www.co27.com

Media contact:

Betty Joy LeBlanc

BA, MBA, Director, Corporate Communications

+1-604-828-0999

info@co27.com

