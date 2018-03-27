StaffConnect Mobile App Platform Chosen by Worcester Bosch to Transform Employee Communications and Engagement

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StaffConnect (http://www.staffconnectapp.com/), provider of the award winning mobile employee engagement platform (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/product/mobile-platform/), today announced it has been chosen by Worcester Bosch (https://www.worcester-bosch.co.uk/) to help transform its employee communications and engagement, in order to deepen employee loyalty, improve productivity, and maintain its high standards in business services and manufacturing.

Worcester Bosch is the UK market leader in domestic boilers. Its current product range includes gas and oil boilers, hot water cylinders, and renewable technologies such as heat pumps and solar water heating systems, as well as controls and accessories. Its commitment to the highest standard of manufacturing for more than 50 years has led its boilers to become award winning, as well as receive a Royal Warrant.

Recently, it recognized that in order to maintain its extraordinarily high standards in manufacturing, as well as all other facets of its business, it needed to establish infallible communications across its entire workforce. This in turn would extend and enhance its employee engagement levels, which it knew had a direct effect on employee loyalty, productivity, customer service and bottom-line results. However, the company also knew that as it continued to grow and flourish, and its workforce continued to become more-and-more distributed - especially its non-desk workforce (i.e., those on the manufacturing floor, based in warehouses and those on the road) maintaining and improving communications and employee engagement would become increasingly difficult. It initially explored an in-house designed and built technology solution, however quickly decided that this wasn't their core competency (nor should it be) and the route to success was to source an innovative, real-world proven, external solution that would deliver fast time-to-value. Which brought it to StaffConnect.

The StaffConnect platform has transformed the Worcester Bosch employee experience by enabling the company to connect, communicate and engage its distributed workforce, especially remote, non-desk employees. Featuring an intuitive mobile app (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/product/mobile-platform/), a sophisticated management console (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/product/management-console/) and an inspiring customer success program (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/product/appsuccess/), StaffConnect is helping Worcester Bosch to improve the employee experience by creating a connected and engaged workforce. The customer-branded mobile app gives Worcester Bosch employees 'a voice' with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers Worcester Bosch to target both users and content, and delivers sophisticated analytics to measure, report on and improve engagement across the workplace.

"Dealing with StaffConnect was very easy and straightforward. I only met face-to-face with my account manager once, after which I found my questions could all be answered by phone or email - regardless of the time of day," said Sue Pennington, Corporate Communications Manager, Worcester Bosch (https://www.worcester-bosch.co.uk/). "The rollout this past December was really successful. We made it fun with a competition, which could only be entered by downloading the app, and liking a post. This demonstrated how fast and easy it is to download and use. We also selected certain teams to give it a test run early on - they loved it and were able to advocate for it leading up to the launch." She continued, "We have people spread across various locations, all over the country. Bottom line, StaffConnect gave us a quick and easy to manage tool to ensure we all stay connected and meet our communications goals."

Worcester Bosch goals included:

Streamline and ensure full communications to all employees, regardless of location

Consolidate communications channels so that all employees receive the same information/messages, at the same time

Improve access to training materials to encourage and support employee development

Increase feeling of inclusion and loyalty across all employees

Increase employee satisfaction

Improve productivity via job satisfaction and easy to access information/communications

"We're delighted to be working with such a forward thinking brand, that has recognized the need to drive real business value from within, by uniting and engaging their distributed workforce," said Geraldine Osman, Vice President of Marketing, StaffConnect. "Sue's strategic vision and creative approach to getting early traction have really paid off and the impressive adoption rates are testament to this."

To learn more, please watch the StaffConnect Platform Video (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/staffconnect-product-video/) to learn how mobile technology can help increase employee engagement, productivity and company performance:

https://www.staffconnectapp.com/staffconnect-product-video/ (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/staffconnect-product-video/)

To learn even more, please watch the StaffConnect Management Console Video (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/staffconnect-management-console-video/) for an overview of its sophisticated user management features, advanced content management, powerful analytics and reporting:

https://www.staffconnectapp.com/staffconnect-management-console-video/ (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/staffconnect-management-console-video/)

