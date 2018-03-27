Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA will be held on Thursday 19 April 2018 at 12:30 (CEST), at the Company's office in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.

The board of directors has proposed to the annual general meeting a dividend of NOK 0.30 per share.

Please see the attached notice for annual general meeting. A complete version of the notice including the 2017 annual report is also available on www.hexagon.no (http://www.hexagon.no).

For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagon.no

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagon.no (mailto:solveig.saether@hexagon.no)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Notice of annual general meeting (http://hugin.info/132600/R/2179525/841303.pdf)

Innkalling generalforsamling (http://hugin.info/132600/R/2179525/841304.pdf)



