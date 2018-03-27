American Premium Water Corporation: American Premium Water Corp. Announces Q4 Guidence and Update on Hydrogen CBD Release

Guidance on Q4 Results: Revenues Projected to Be 600%-700% Higher; LALPINA Hydrogen CBD on Track for June Release

PLAYA VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March. 27, 2018 / American Premium Water Corporation (OTC PINK: HIPH) (the "Company") updates shareholders as to Q4 financial projections and release of LALPINA Hydrogen CBD.

American Premium Water Corporation (OTC Pink: HIPH), after a review of its financials, wishes to inform prospective investors and shareholders that it is projecting Q4 2017 revenue to be 600% higher compared to the same quarter in 2016.

The release of LALPINA Hydrogen CBD is still expected by end of June or sooner, and HIPH intends to follow the same plan of launch as it did with LALPINA Hydrogen with distribution in General Nutrition Center (GNC).

Ryan Fishoff, CEO American Premium Water Corporation commented: "I am happy to report to our shareholders that the release of LALPINA Hydrogen CBD is still on track and even happier to report revenue guidance ate in the form of a 600 - 700% increase in sales for Q4 2017 over the same period for the previous year primarily due to the Gents acquisition.

We will be releasing year-end results in a couple of weeks, and we will have further updates on the progress of the release of LALPINA Hydrogen CBD as well."

HIPH is the front-runner in the hydrogen infused CBD market with its LALPINA Hydrogen CBD product. It's the first product of its kind to market, and the Company will be the first to launch, with 100% market share at release. Combining CBD into hydrogen infused water is a new delivery system for CBD, as with many other CBD products, upwards of 90% of the CBD nutrients are lost in the digestive process. LALPINA HYDROGEN CBD utilizes hydrogen as a delivery mechanism which allows the CBD nutrients to immediately penetrate into the cells, bypassing the bloodstream, which yields a greater absorption rate of CBD, creating a more immediate effect. LALPINA Hydrogen CBD will utilize Cannabinoid oil extracted from hemp plants, making it legal to sell in all 50 states.

"I'm real excited about the release of LALPINA Hydrogen CBD. It's a tremendous product expansion opportunity for the Company, and the CBD market is continuously growing. Although its legal in all 50 states, this product can be an entry point into the explosive cannabis dispensary business. On my way back from China, I had the chance to stop in Los Angeles, I had the opportunity to tour a number of dispensaries. This will be a channel we will heavily focus on once the product is ready for release by June. As legalization expands nationwide, this channel will continue to grow and the market potential will rise with it. We are also exploring the development of a Gents branded CBD infused topical moisturizing cream, which would allow us for diversification while leveraging this emerging channel." Added Mr. Fishoff

The Company has begun its rollout of its hydrogen energy product. LALPINA Hydrogen is a hydrogen infused beverage that provides natural energy. The product is comprised of water infused with extra hydrogen molecules. When the consumer digests beverage, the extra hydrogen molecules interact with the body's homeostasis, creating a natural reaction that generates energy. There are a number of scientific studies that have documented the potential benefits of drinking hydrogen infused beverages, including the reduction of inflammation, stimulate the creation of anti-oxidants, increase in athletic recovery through the reduction of lactic acids, reduction in muscle fatigue, and many other clinical benefits. Studies have also shown that continued ingestion of hydrogen infused beverages can help reduce risk of cancer and cardio-related issues.

"We are on plan with our distribution strategy for LALPINA Hydrogen. We had some great events at the Superbowl that really piqued demand and interest in the product. We announced last week that we have opened up GNC as an account. We anticipate opening some more large accounts. We are in the process of securing a new long-term supply agreement that will allow us to fulfill current and future demand for the product and greatly expand wholesale, online, and Amazon distribution. I hope to have an update on this in the coming weeks." commented Mr. Fishoff.

"In addition to what we have going on with our core brands, there are a lot of other things we are working. As I've previously said, M&A and acquisitions are a big part of growth strategy going forward. We have retained International Monetary to help us evaluate different acquisition opportunities, including those in the blockchain space. I am sure anyone who follows the OTC markets has seen the work they have done with nFusz (FUSZ) and I'm quite confident they will be able to replicate with us. We are also in the preliminary stages of looking to uplist by the end of the year. Doing so will give further validation to our business plan, and I will have an update on both these items in the coming weeks" concluded Mr. Fishoff.

American Premium Water Corp is the publicly holding trading company that owns LALPINA HYDROGEN, LALPINA HYDROGEN CBD & Gents.

Please follow us on our social media outlets listed below:

@americanpremium

@lalpinabrands

@GentsCo

Gentsco

lalpinahydrogen

For more information on American Premium Water Corporation / HIPH, go to http://www.lalpinahydrogen.com/investor-page.html

Gents

The New York-based Gents is a producer of luxury hats and other fine accessories and apparel. Their line is carried in over 200 retail outlets internationally, including Bloomingdale's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), and Saks Fifth Avenue (HBC).

Visit www.gentsco.com to learn more. https://www.gentsco.com

@GentsCo

GentsCo

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors by Alfred Culbreth, Founder /Director.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, on American Premium Water Corporation's ("APWC") website and other oral and written statements made by APWC from time to time are "forward-looking statements", as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding beliefs, objectives, intentions, goals, plans, strategies, financial projections, any other statements regarding the future and any statements that are not purely historical. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and APWC expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. All forward-looking statements, whether written or oral and whether made by or on behalf of the APWC, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. APWC's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed by the APWC to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond APWC's control affect APWC's operations, performance, business strategy and results and could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of APWC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For APWC, particular uncertainties arise, amongst others but not limited to and not in any order of importance, from (i) focusing on and allocating more resources on certain target markets (ii) the possibility to raise further equity and debt to fund future growth, (iii) changes in demand for APWC's products, (iv) performance issues with key suppliers, affiliates, agents, advisors or subcontractors, (v) changes in government changes in laws or regulations to which APWC or its suppliers are subject, including environmental laws and regulations relating to water or water sources and (vi) the inability to complete announced acquisitions, difficulty or unanticipated expenses in connection with integrating acquired businesses and the risk that anticipated synergies and opportunities as a result of acquisitions will not be realized or the risk that acquisitions do not perform as planned, including, for example, the risk that acquired businesses will not achieve revenue projections.

THIS NEWS RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED BY APWC'S MANAGEMENT, WHO TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR ITS CONTENTS. NO SECURITIES REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED OF THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. THIS NEWS RELEASE SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY SALE OF THESE SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER, SOLICITATION OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PRIOR TO REGISTRATION OR QUALIFICATION UNDER THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION.

Contact Information:

American Premium Water Corporation

12777 Jefferson Blvd.

Suite 300

Playa Vista, CA 90066-7408

(888)-983-0054

Stock Symbol: HIPH

General Inquiries: info@americanpremiumwater.com

Investor Relations: ir@americanpremiumwater.com

Company Website: http://www.lalpinahydrogen.com/investor-page.html

Twitter: @americanpremium, @lalpinawater

Instagram: lalpinahydrogen

SOURCE: American Premium Water Corporation