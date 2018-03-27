American CryoStem Corporation: Cryo Announces Notice of Allowance of Claims for Its Core Patent

EATONTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2018 / American CryoStem Corporation (OTC PINK: CRYO) a leading strategic developer, marketer and global licensor of patented adipose tissue-based cellular technologies for the Regenerative and Personalized Medicine industries, today announced receiving a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for U.S. patent application 13/702.304 related to methods of Collection, Processing, Cryogenic Storage and Distribution of a Biologic Sample.

The Business Method patent was developed to protect our, core technology platform; collect, process, store and return of stem cell samples to physicians, "point of care". Additionally, the Claims cover the Company's developed methods and materials including its CELLECT® collection kits, transport mediums, cryopreservation of biologics and proprietary shipping methods designed for both autologous and non-autologous biologic samples.

John Arnone, CEO stated, "We are pleased that we have achieved this milestone with the issuance of these allowed claims. Since our inception we have been focused on efficient methods to advance Personalized Medicine. This is the culmination of many years of laboratory work and significant investment in our research to streamline the platform. He continued, "We believe that this is a major development for the protection of our technology, as the industry advances others may use the complete or select modules of the platform to deliver their biologic products and cellular treatments."

Management believes the value of the Company's platform and products is significantly enhanced with each grant of claims within our existing patent portfolio which we believe will ultimately enhance shareholder value. We will be following up the Notice of Allowance with both Continuation and a Continuation in Part filings to further protect our intellectual property and investment into development of improvements and new methodologies."

About American CryoStem Corporation

American CryoStem Corporation (OTC PINK: CRYO); founded in 2008, is a biotechnology pioneer, standardizing adipose tissue (fat) derived technologies (Adult Stem Cells) for the fields of Regenerative and Personalized Medicine. The Company operates a state-of-art, FDA-registered, laboratory in New Jersey and licensed laboratories in Hong Kong, Bangkok, Thailand, China and Tokyo, Japan, which operate on our proprietary platform, dedicated to the collection, processing, bio-banking, culturing and differentiation of adipose tissue and adipose derived stem cells (ADSCs) for current or future use in regenerative medicine. CRYO maintains a strategic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) that surrounds our proprietary technology which supports a growing pipeline of stem cell applications and biologic products. We are leveraging our platform and a developed product portfolio to create a global footprint of licensed laboratory affiliates, domestic physicians networks and research organizations who purchase tissue collection, processing and storage consumables from CRYO. Our laboratory stem cell bank/line products are characterized adult human Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC's) derived from adipose tissue that work in conjunction with our 13 patented (non-animal) medium lines. The Company's R&D efforts are focused on university and private collaborations to discover, develop and commercialize ADSC therapies by utilizing our standardized collection-processing-storage methodology and laboratory products combined with synergistic technologies to create jointly developed regenerative medicine applications and intellectual property.

For further detailed Corporate or Regenerative Medicine information please visit:

www.americancryostem.com, request by email at info@americancryostem.com or phone 732-747-1007

