Jan Chr. Engelhardtsen Appointed to the Board of Directors of Stolt-Nielsen Limited

LONDON, March 27, 2018 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that Jan Chr. Engelhardtsen has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Stolt-Nielsen Limited. Engelhardtsen will retire from his executive role as Chief Financial Officer with more than 40 years of service to the Company.

The Board of Directors of SNL received approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting in April 2017 to fill one Board vacancy. With the addition of Engelhardtsen as a director, the SNL Board now has seven members, four of which are independent.

Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, said, "I want to thank Jan for his years of dedicated service to the Company and for the support he has given me. As a key member of the management team, he has been a great contributor to the success of our businesses. I am delighted that he is joining our Board, where we will continue to benefit from his experience and insights."

In addition to serving as Chief Financial Officer of Stolt-Nielsen Limited for the last 26 years, Engelhardtsen has held numerous key positions during his career, including President of Stolt Tank Containers, where he played an important role in the Company's entry into tank containers, establishing what is today Stolt Tank Containers. He also served as President of Stolthaven Terminals, Chief Financial Officer of Stolt Offshore S.A., and President & General Manager of Stolt-Nielsen Singapore Pte. with overall responsibility for the Company's operations in the South-East Asia. He has been associated with Stolt-Nielsen since 1974.

Engelhardtsen earned an MBA from the Sloan School at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, after receiving undergraduate degrees in Business Administration and Finance.

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the "Company") is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas develops opportunities in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

