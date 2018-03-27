KCR Residential REIT said its wholly-owned subsidiary, K&C (Osprey) Limited, has bought another apartment within one of its freehold retirement residential developments for £0.365m excluding costs. The property was acquired on a 67 year lease, the AIM-listed company said in a statement. "In line with the previous leasehold acquisitions, the apartment will be refurbished and re-presented to the market such that Osprey retains the freehold interest," KCR said. Dominic White, Chief Executive of ...

