Oil and gas exploration company Pantheon Resources announced its interim results for the six months ended 31 December on Tuesday, reporting a loss for the period of $2.57m, widening from $0.87m year-on-year. The AIM-traded firm said that loss included an impairment charge of $1.83m relating to the costs of the sidetrack of VOBM#4. It had cash, receivables and prepayments of $5.98m as at 26 March. Gross production revenue was $0.514m from first production in mid-November to the end of December, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...