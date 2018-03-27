Motor finance and specialist lender S&U issued its preliminary results for the year ended 31 January on Tuesday, reporting a 32% uptick in revenues to £79.8m. The London-listed company said its profit before taxation rose 20% to £30.2m, with its basic earnings per share up 19% to 203.8p. The board proposed final dividend of 45p, an increase of 6p over the prior year, taking the total dividend for the year 15% higher at 105p. Looking at the balance sheet, S&U said its net receivables increased ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...