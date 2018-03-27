Insurance premium specialist finance company Orchard Funding Group announced its unaudited results for the six months ended 31 January on Tuesday, reporting total lending of £34.35m for the period. The AIM-traded firm said that on a like for like basis, an extra £3.24m of lending was made over the six months. Group turnover increased 25.9% to £2.67m, while group profit before tax was £0.99m - a 22.2% improvement on the first half of the prior year. The board once again recommended an ...

