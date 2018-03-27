Clean fuel company ITM and oil producer Shell on Tuesday opened the UK's first refuelling station to offer hydrogen alongside petrol and diesel. ITM said hydrogen would be produced on site at the Shell station at Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire on the M40 motorway using an electrolyser that requires only water and electricity to generate the hydrogen gas. The station is the fifth hydrogen refuelling site in the UK to be supplied by ITM Power and the first opened as part of the Hydrogen Mobility ...

