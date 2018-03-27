Dixons Carphone has hired Halfords' Jonny Mason as its new finance director, completing a management overhaul as the electricals and technology chain seeks to revive performance. Mason has been Halfords' finance director since 2015 and ran the bike and car parts chain for four months until January. He will replace Humphrey Singer, who is joining Marks and Spencer. In January the owner of Currys and PC World announced Alex Baldock would join as chief executive from online retailer Shop Direct. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...