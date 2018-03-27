Moss Bros said it was planning for a very difficult trading environment after stock shortages and weak customer footfall caused annual profit to fall. Pre-tax profit for the year to 27 January fell 6.1% to £6.7m as revenue rose 3% to £131.8m. Financial performance was strong during the first half but worsened towards the end of the year, the men's clothing retailer and hire company said. Moss Bros suffered stock shortages caused by a botched attempt to reduce its number of suppliers to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...