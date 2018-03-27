Ferguson confirmed pretty much all the news shareholders were hoping to hear on Tuesday, pledging to pay a $1bn special dividend from the sale of its Nordic business and reassuring that trading in North America remains strong. The FTSE 100 plumbing products group, formerly known as Wolseley, reported headline EPS up 16.6% to 202.1 cents on profits up 15% to $698m and revenues up 10.3% to $10.03bn in the half year ended 31 January. Directors pledged to hike the interim dividend 10% to 57.4 cents ...

