

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence strengthened further in March to the strongest level in more than two years, while business confidence worsened, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index climbed to 117.5 in March from 115.7 in February.



Moreover, this was the highest reading since January 2016, when it marked 118.4.



All components, including economic and future conditions improved in March.



Data also showed that the composite business confidence index dropped to 106.0 in March from 108.5 in the preceding month.



Among components, the manufacturing confidence decreased from 110.4 to 109.1. Similarly, the morale worsened in services, while it remained stable in the retail trade and increased in construction sector.



