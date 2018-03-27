Stolt-Nielsen Limited Appoints Jens F. Grüner-Hegge as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, March 27, 2018 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Jens F. Grüner-Hegge as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from April 02, 2018. He was previously Vice President, Corporate Finance since 2007. Grüner-Hegge succeeds Jan Chr. Engelhardtsen, who has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Stolt-Nielsen Limited.

Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, said, "Having worked in our corporate finance division since 2007, and given his extensive experience with Stolt Tankers and knowledge of the Group, Jens comes well prepared for his new position as CFO."

Earlier in his 25-year career at Stolt-Nielsen, Grüner-Hegge served as Director of Tanker Projects for Stolt-Nielsen Transportation Group in Rotterdam from 2004 to 2007, where he was responsible for capital investment projects, including the sale and purchase of ships. Before that he was General Manager, Stolt NYK Asia-Pacific Service (SNAPS), a joint venture chemical tanker company based in Singapore. Grüner-Hegge received his MBA in Finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and his bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

For additional information please contact:

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the "Company") is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas develops opportunities in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Stolt-Nielsen Limited via Globenewswire

