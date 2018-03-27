

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rebounded from one-year lows on Tuesday amid improved risk appetite after the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its third-biggest point gain ever overnight on hopes that a trade war between the U.S. and China is avoidable.



Trade-war worries eased following reports that the U.S. and China are willing to negotiate trade-related issues and avert a potential trade war.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up as much as 1.48 percent at 368.57 in late opening deals after losing 0.7 percent on Monday to close at its lowest level since February 2017 on expectations of gradual tightening from the European Central Bank.



The German DAX rallied over 2 percent, France's CAC 40 index was moving up 1.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 2 percent.



British pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline jumped more than 5 percent after it agreed to buy Novartis AG's stake in its consumer healthcare joint venture.



Heating and plumbing supplier Ferguson climbed 4.5 percent after announcing a $1 billion special dividend.



Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel NV rallied 3 percent after announcing the sale of its Specialty Chemicals business to The Carlyle Group and GIC for an enterprise value of 10.1 billion euros.



French retailer Casino Group jumped 3.7 percent after signing a distribution deal with Amazon.



Air France KLM rose about 1 percent on winning a $500 million contract from Vietnam Airlines to provide aircraft maintenance services.



German wind turbines maker Nordex climbed 4 percent after saying it is 'well prepared' to face a challenging 2018.



Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB plunged over 6 percent after its first-quarter profit tumbled 44 percent affected by weak sales development as well as higher markdowns.



In economic releases, Eurozone economic confidence deteriorated for the third consecutive month in March, survey data from European Commission showed.



The economic confidence index fell more-than-expected to 112.6 from 114.2 in February. The expected score was 113.3.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX