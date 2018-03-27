Infobip and Viber Enhance Market Presence in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global communications platform company Infobip strengthens its presence and market in Manilla offering Viber enterprise messaging campaigns for the region's businesses and organizations.

By using Infobip's OMNI solution, businesses can choose the optimal communication channels for specific types of messages including SMS, number of chat app messages, email, voice, and in-app push messages. Any eCommerce or brick-and-mortar store can conveniently promote their offers to as many as 900 million users and prospective customers in 193 countries worldwide.

Bank of the Philippine Islands is planning to utilize Viber and Infobip to enhance the customer experience for their cardholders.

"We are very excited to begin working with Viber and Infobip. There is significant value to explore how we can utilize Viber as a new tool in reaching out to our clients, our BPI cardholders. Viber will serve as a relevant new channel for our bank where we can further our customer engagement," said Monica Vergara, Head of Marketing and Media Solutions at BPI Cards.

59 percent of the South East Asia's smartphone users have Viber installed.

"Viber is all about bringing people together through personal connections, common passions, and interests and the Philippines is a key market for Viber.Using Infobip's OMNI solution creates a frictionless experience for both consumers and partners, and one where we see significant results especially in the e-commerce space," said Christina Constandache, VP Global Partnerships, Viber.

The Infobip portal offers a user-friendly web interface helping any business to easily organize its messaging campaigns. The portal provides detailed, real-time campaign reports including message delivery confirmation allowing the company to effectively monitor the progress of the campaign.

"The Philippines is an instrumental market for Infobip where our client base is evolving quickly. Viber's impressive presence in the region will, through our partnership and platform integration, enable any business superior, direct marketing outreach," said Silvio Kutic, CEO of Infobip.

About Infobip

Founded over a decade ago by two young developers, Infobip grew into an international business with offices on six continents offering proprietary, in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over six billion mobile devices connected to over 800 telecoms networks.

Infobip innovates at the intersection of Internet and telecoms technologies, creating new ways and opportunities for businesses and their end users to interact over mobile devices. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, OTTs, banks, social networks, tech companies and aggregators.

About Rakuten Viber

At Rakuten Viber, we connect people. No matter who they are, or where they are from. Our global user base has access to a range of features like one-on-one chats, video calls, group messaging, and updates and discussions with their favorite brands and celebrities. We ensure our users have a secure and free environment to share their emotions. Join Viber today and enjoy the world's best communication experience.

