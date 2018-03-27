Cinkciarz and Conotoxia Support deletefacebook and Delete Accounts

LONDON, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cinkciarz and Conotoxia, companies from the Conotoxia Holding Group, join deletefacebook and remove their brand profiles.

"We place the privacy of our customers' data at the forefront of our activities in the financial sector. As a result of the allegations regarding the leakage of data to Cambridge Analytica, I have decided to remove all our company accounts on Facebook," informs Marcin Pioro, Cinkciarz CEO, founder and owner of Conotoxia Holding Group.

The campaign was initiated by internet users and was joined by such personalities of the business world and modern technologies as Brian Acton, the founder of WhatsApp and Elon Musk. SpaceX and Tesla have also been removed from popular social networking sites. The Conotoxia Group supports these decisions and also backs the deletefacebook initiative.

