SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC: SolarWinds Introduces Cloud-First Backup Service for Physical and Virtual Servers

AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (http://www.solarwinds.com/?cmp=PUB-PR-NETWLD-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_BKP_TXT-BKP-20180327_X_X_X-X), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today marked World Backup Day (http://www.worldbackupday.com/en/) a few days early by introducing its first backup solution targeted for direct use by end-user customers. SolarWinds Backup (https://www.solarwinds.com/backup?cmp=PUB-PR-NETWLD-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_BKP_TXT-BKP-20180327_X_X_X-X) is a cloud-first backup service developed to protect virtual and physical servers. It is built upon the company's own proven technology already used by Managed Services Providers (MSPs) to securely and efficiently protect the data assets of thousands of organizations worldwide. The product has been designed from the ground up to reduce cost and complexity without sacrificing speed or reliability.

With many backup alternatives to choose from in a competitive marketplace, almost half of IT professionals are marginally satisfied or dissatisfied with their current backup products, according to findings from a recent survey (https://data.surveygizmo.com/r/232570_5a0df1dbd54237.82303992) of SolarWinds' 145,000-member THWACK user community. Almost 10 percent of respondents admitted to being dissatisfied and actively looking to switch products. Forty-two percent cited cost, and 31 percent chose complexity as their most significant pain points.

With many customers open to considering new alternatives, SolarWinds developed an easy-to-use and highly affordable cloud backup service that more fully addresses users' biggest challenges. SolarWinds Backup can reduce administrative time spent managing backups and eliminate local backup storage requirements. The web-based console offers at-a-glance monitoring of backup status, and enables recovery from anywhere - even using mobile devices. Backups typically can begin running in minutes, with no need to provision storage or manually configure cloud connections.

"Customers told us loud and clear that backups today are just too time-consuming and expensive to manage," said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president and head of products, SolarWinds. "Through our MSP business, we already help many IT professionals overcome these challenges. Now, we're committed to extending these benefits deeper into our customer base, bringing our industry-renowned simplicity, power, and affordability to the backup and recovery solutions market."

"SolarWinds Backup is easy to use and delivers consistently successful backups," said Neil Jones, system administrator at CFO Network, an accounting, analysis, and consulting firm based in North Little Rock, Arkansas. "We previously used an older enterprise backup product, but the backups weren't reliable. We also used an inexpensive file-level backup product that restored so slowly it would take weeks if we ever had to do a full recovery. SolarWinds Backup has been a great alternative because it's fast and reliable. The web-based interface is very intuitive. Green means our backups are good to go, and the backup profiles make it easy to customize protection for different types of servers and applications."

Simple, Fast, and Reliable Backups

SolarWinds Backup raises the bar on simplicity, while bringing the functionality and high reliability necessary to address all customer needs in an efficient cloud-first backup solution. Built-in deduplication and compression features are optimized to minimize network bandwidth requirements and speed up restores from the cloud. Local restores also can be completed using the Local SpeedVault feature. Further, the solution allows customers to protect physical and virtual servers using a single product, thereby reducing complexity.

SolarWinds Backup also delivers the speed required to handle even large machines and databases with extremely short backup windows. Built-in compression and SolarWinds' highly efficient True Delta data deduplication technology can shrink backup windows from hours to minutes. For example, an 8TB file server with more than 1.2 million files can complete daily offsite backups in as little as four minutes.

Finally, backups are stored in a global, purpose-built private cloud that is designed to be highly secure. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest via AES-256 encryption, and users hold the key. A network of multiple data centers around the world helps meet data governance and privacy requirements.

Pricing and Availability

SolarWinds Backup is available immediately, with annual subscription pricing starting at $2,995*, which includes the backup software and storage space in the SolarWinds private cloud.

For more information, including a free 30-day trial of SolarWinds Backup, visit the SolarWinds website (http://www.solarwinds.com/?cmp=PUB-PR-NETWLD-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_BKP_TXT-BKP-20180327_X_X_X-X) , or call +1.385.374.7024. Watch an overview video of SolarWinds Backup here (https://www.solarwinds.com/resources/video/solarwinds-backup-the-cloud-first-backup-and-recovery-solution).

*Prices as of March 27, 2018 in US Dollars. Pricing may vary based upon the jurisdiction and applicable currency. Please contact a local SolarWinds sales representative to find pricing specific to your jurisdiction.

