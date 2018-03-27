One Media iP Group Plc - Result of AGM

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", the "Group" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP) announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

Notes to Editors

Based at Pinewood Studios, One Media is an 'intellectual property' (IP) owner and/or controller of rights within the digital arena concerning music, video and digital distribution. It is a B2B (business-to-business) operation, that is consumer led which looks to exploit its catalogue of over 250,000 music tracks and over 10,000 hours of video by recompiling its content for download, streaming and sub licensing through over 600 digital music and video stores worldwide.

The Group has a team of Creative Technicians, all of whom are YouTube certified, who digitise the content, create the metadata, re-compile and prepare the digital music & video releases using bespoke in-house developed software. Additionally, One Media makes its library of content available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music. One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre, including pop, rock, reggae, R&B, children's music, karaoke, jazz, soul, blues, rap, hip-hop, gospel and world-music, plus stand-up comedy and spoken-word. In July 2014 the Group acquired, for a consideration of USD$1.6m, the Point Classics classical music library bringing the number to over 10,000 classical tracks now available to the Group for exploitation. The Group owns all the rights to the Men & Motors (originally Granada/ITV) TV shows originally aired on British TV between 1996 and 2010. Comprising over 3,500 shows, Men & Motors is available for viewing on the Group's YouTube Channel.

Recently the Group has developed a content discovery and policing software service, 'Technical Copyright Analysis Tool' (TCAT), as a new service to record companies, publishers and law firms searching information of artists and tracks on legitimate digital stores.One Media has been previously eligible for Enterprise Investment Schemes ("EIS") and Venture Capital Trusts ("VCT").