

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $133.2 million, or $1.00 per share. This was higher than $96.0 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.2% to $1.24 billion. This was up from $1.04 billion last year.



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $133.2 Mln. vs. $96.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.8% -EPS (Q1): $1.00 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q1): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.85 to $4.95



