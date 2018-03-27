Intact Vascular, Inc., a developer of medical devices for minimally invasive peripheral vascular procedures, today welcomed the publication of the Tack OptimizedBalloon AngioplastyBelow theKnee (TOBA BTK) clinical trial results in the current issue of Catheterization and Cardiovascular Intervention.

This multi-center pilot study focused on collecting data supporting the safety and performance of the Tack Endovascular System in subjects with Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI) due to vascular disease below the knee. Thirty-five subjects were enrolled at six sites in Europe and New Zealand in the TOBA BTK study, which targeted diseased tibial arteries for dissection repair following plain balloon angioplasty.

The analysis of the TOBA BTK data demonstrates one-year primary patency via Kaplan-Meier estimate of 77.4%. Additionally:

93.5% freedom from Clinically Driven Target Lesion Revascularization (CD-TLR)

93.5% freedom from Clinically Driven Target Vessel Revascularization (CD-TVR)

84.5% amputation-free survival (AFS).

"The number of patients being treated for critical limb ischemia is rapidly growing, making it vitally important to optimize post-angioplasty results and minimize metal burden to improve blood flow and allow wound healing," commented Professor Dr. Marianne Brodmann, Head of the Clinical Division of Angiology, Medical University Graz, Austria. "I believe that the Tack Endovascular System provides a promising option to treat post-angioplasty dissection in this very challenging patient population."

The TOBA BTK multi-center pilot study was the first known industry-sponsored study designed to investigate a permanent vascular implant in arteries below the knee for focal dissection repair. The Tack implant is a first-of-its kind device for precision dissection repair following balloon angioplasty. The system is designed to help maintain vessel integrity and improve blood flow to promote healing, improve outcomes and preserve limbs. The system leaves a minimal amount of metal in the artery, reduces mechanical stress on the arterial wall and preserves future treatment options. Unrepaired dissections which are frequent following balloon angioplasty increase the probability of acute arterial occlusion and may continue narrowing the artery, which leads to lower long-term patency rates.

"We are very pleased with the results from the TOBA BTK study and the expanding publication of peer-reviewed clinical evidence supporting the Tack Endovascular System," said Bruce Shook, Intact Vascular's President and CEO. "As we previously reported, we are on track to complete our pivotal TOBA II BTK clinical study enrollment earlier than originally planned, and we are thankful to our committed investigators who are eager to have more approved therapeutic options to treat their patients with CLI."

Intact Vascular is sponsoring three clinical trials to evaluate its Tack Endovascular System: TOBA II, TOBA II BTK and TOBA III. TOBA II is investigating the combination of the Tack device with both plain and drug-coated balloon angioplasty in the arteries above the knee, and completed enrollment in March 2017. TOBA II BTK is investigating the combination of the Tack device with plain balloon angioplasty in the arteries below the knee and is actively enrolling patients. TOBA III has nearly completed enrollment in Europe and is investigating the combination of the Tack device with drug-coated balloon angioplasty, inclusive of long lesions.

Visit http://www.intactvascular.com/actively-enrolling for more information on Intact Vascular's robust clinical development program in the endovascular treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

About Intact Vascular

Intact Vascular is a privately held medical device company that develops minimally- invasive peripheral vascular products. The Tack Endovascular System is designed to improve peripheral balloon angioplasty results in the treatment of peripheral arterial disease. Visit www.intactvascular.com for more information.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the development of Intact Vascular's products, the potential benefits and attributes of such products, and the company's expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Intact Vascular undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Tack Endovascular System and Tack are trademarks of Intact Vascular, Inc.

"CAUTION: Investigational device. Limited by Federal (United States) law to investigational use."

The Tack Endovascular System is CE Mark Authorized under EC Directive 93/42/EEC.

Not available for sale or use in the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180327005077/en/

Contacts:

Intact Vascular, Inc.

Andrea Dunkle, 1-484-253-1048