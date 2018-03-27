Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform to Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption

Acquisition Improves Communication Experiences through Interactivity

LAKE SUCCESS, New York, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global fintech leader, has completed the acquisition of ActivePath, an Israeli-based digital technology company. ActivePath's unique technology enhances the consumer experience associated with consumer statements, bills, and regulatory communications. ActivePath extends Broadridge's ability to transform and accelerate the pace of digital adoption, further strengthening Broadridge's leading Governance and Communications businesses.

Companies need to convert essential communications into interactive touchpoints distributed across multiple channels. ActivePath's unique platform lets enterprises, including banks, brokers, healthcare providers and other billers, quickly compose and project HTML experiences typically found on brand websites and apps into interactive email with new levels of personalization, engagement, and security. In addition to email, ActivePath when combined with the Broadridge platform enables full omni-channel capabilities including SMS, social, audio UI, chatbots and personal cloud solutions.

"Despite consumers' interest for all-things digital, many brands struggle to create a compelling digital experience and convert their customers from print communications," said President of Broadridge Customer Communications, Doug DeSchutter. "Broadridge continues to invest to accelerate the digital transition for our clients and their customers, leveraging technology, data, and channel partnerships to make the experience better and more convenient. In ActivePath, we gain a founding management team with rich entrepreneurial experience and a proven track record of innovation, and we are delighted they are joining the Broadridge family."

"ActivePath is aligned with the Broadridge mission to lead the transformation of communications into valuable touchpoints for both consumers and brands alike," said Chief Executive Officer of ActivePath, Avi Weiss. "We are thrilled to support Broadridge's global growth and excited to welcome them to the innovative Israeli market."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), the $4 billion global fintech leader, provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for broker-dealers, banks, mutual funds and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes more than $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs approximately 10,000 full-time associates in 16 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

