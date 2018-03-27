Scandit Listed as a Retail Example in Gartner Report "Elevate Customer Experience with Minor Investments That Deliver Major Benefits for Retail Digital Business"

SAN FRANCISCO and ZURICH, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Scandit, the leading developer of next-generation mobile data capture solutions based on computer vision, augmented reality and machine learning technologies, today announced that it has been included in Gartner's recent report "Elevate Customer Experience With Minor Investments That Deliver Major Benefits for Retail Digital Business."[*]

The report states, "Smaller technology investments that can improve experience and delight customers are often deprioritized for more significant system investments. CIOs in retail can use the examples in this note to see how incremental investments can deliver big benefits to the business and its customers alike."

Samuel Mueller, CEO of Scandit, said; "We are very pleased Gartner has included, what we believe is, our support for The Container Store's highly successful 'Scan & Deliver' initiative. We feel that the success of this program shows the benefits that our mobile data capture engine can bring to retailers keen to engage with their customers in innovative ways to enhance service and the customer buying experience. In our view, as the scope and application of our solutions continues to grow, we are able to support retailers and brands in new and innovative ways as they strive to gain competitive advantage and engage consumers to increase sales and customer loyalty."

Scandit has enabled many global retailers to reap large benefits from small upfront investments in mobile data capture solutions. For example, UK online grocery marketplace Farmdrop has increased delivery accuracy rate to 100% and virtually eliminated scanning hardware costs with a Scandit-powered mobile delivery app, while mobile retail app Ibotta lets users scan receipt barcodes to receive awards, thus increasing adoption, user base, daily active users and redemption rate.

Scandit and German drugstore chain dm-drogerie markt (dm) were recently honored with the retail technology award Europe (reta) 2018 for Best In-Store Solution. The award recognized dm's successful streamlining of in-store pickup of online orders by customers, as well as merchandise management by store employees, using smartphones running Scandit mobile data capture software.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

At Scandit, we are helping business users and consumers to augment the physical world with relevant digital information in real time through barcodes, images and

other visual identifiers captured with smart devices such as smartphones, wearables, drones, and robots.

With our next-generation mobile data capture platform built on proprietary computer vision, machine learning and augmented reality, we enable businesses to unlock previously unavailable levels of insights into enterprise processes and workflows, resulting in more efficient decisions, more effective employees, lower cost and more satisfied customers and clients.

Don't just take our word for it. Many of the world's most innovative and successful companies are already reaping the benefits of Scandit's next-generation mobile data capture platform. Our clients include Camelot, Doddle, Kantar Worldpanel, Sephora, TNT and Deutsche Post/DHL.

