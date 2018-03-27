Šiauliai, Lietuva, 2018-03-27 12:55 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Gubernija AB, code 144715765, address Dvaro str. 179, Siauliai, is convened by initiative and the decision of the Board.The Date of the Meeting - the 20th of April, 2018, Friday. Time - 9.30 a.m.,place - Dvaro str. 179 (1th floor), Siauliai, Lithuania. Registration starts from 9.00 a.m. to 9.20 a.m.The accounting day of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders shall be 13th of April, 2018 (only the persons who at the end of the record day of the General Meeting of the Shareholders shall be on the shareholder list of the company or the persons who are a proxy for them or the persons with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting rights is concluded, have the right to participate and vote at the General Meeting of the Shareholders).The agenda for the Meeting:1.

Election of the new Company Board members.

Draft resolution on the items of the agenda and information related to the implementation of the shareholders rights will be published on the website of the company at www.gubernija.lt in the menu item Investors.This information for the shareholders and documents to be presented to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be available on working days from 2 p.m. till 4 p.m., from 10 of April 2018 at the office of the company (Dvaro str. 179, Siauliai) or on the website of the company at www.gubernija.lt in the menu item Investors.AB "Gubernija" General Manager Vijoleta Dunauskiene +370-41-591900