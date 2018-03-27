Monaco Co-founder Bobby Bao Named in the 2018 Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 List

HONG KONG, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Co-founder and Managing Director named in the Finance and Venture Capital category for his role at Monaco

Monaco, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, is pleased to announce today that Forbes selected co-founder and managing director Bobby Bao as a member of Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 List in the Finance & Venture Capital category. As one of the key players influencing the future of money in Asia, Bao has played a critical role in directing Monaco's corporate strategy, leading fundraising efforts, and overseeing Monaco's APAC market approach to drive local mass market cryptocurrency adoption.

In June 2017, Bao and the Monaco team raised US$26.7 million, placing Monaco in the top 10 token sale events of 2017. By December 2017, the MCO token traded US$1 billion in volume - ranking No. 35 globally by monthly trading volume. Bao also leads negotiations with partners in several countries which have directly led to Monaco's MCO token being listed on 19 global cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bobby Bao, Co-founder and Managing Director of Monaco said, "It's an honor to be included on the 2018 Forbes 30 Under 30 List. Seeing how far Monaco has come in two short years since its inception has been a privilege. I'm very proud of the work the whole Monaco team has put in to get us to this point and eager to see where this year takes us as we launch our app and roll out the first Monaco Visa cards."

About Monaco

Monaco Technology GmbH with a vision of Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet' is the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform. The Monaco Visa card and mobile app allow users to buy, exchange, and spend fiat and cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and ether, at perfect interbank exchange rates.



Founded in June 2016, Monaco raised US$26.7 million through one of the most successful Token Sale events to date. The company is headquartered in Switzerland with offices in Hong Kong and Singapore.

For more information on Monaco, please visit https://mona.co/ Monaco Visa cards can be reserved with the Monaco app available for download for iOS and Android users.

